The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 13. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Group B match is set to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and it will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Yes, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for the Asia Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans can watch the live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Yes, Sony Sports Network are the digital partners for the Asia Cup 2025 and will provide a live online streaming viewing option on their SonyLIV OTT platform, for which users will need to buy a subscription. FanCode also has live online streaming viewing options for the Asia Cup 2025 on its app and website, for a match pass worth INR 25 and a tour pass worth INR 189. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍! 👊 Asia Cup 2025 gets underway tonight, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV Channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACCMensAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/dMX8fTgArs — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2025

