New Delhi, February 15: India will be officially represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister-elect, Tarique Rahman. Sources confirmed on Sunday that Birla will be accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to the event in Dhaka, scheduled for February 17. The high-level delegation follows a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will remain in India for a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The appointment of the Speaker and Foreign Secretary underscores New Delhi's intent to maintain stable diplomatic engagement with the incoming BNP-led government. The ceremony marks the return of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to power following their recent victory. The presence of India’s top legislative and diplomatic officials is seen as a crucial step toward resetting bilateral relations and addressing regional cooperation under the new leadership in Dhaka. Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In Ceremony: India Among 13 Countries To Be Invited to Bangladesh Nationalist Party Leader's Oath Ceremony.

India to be Represented by Om Birla at Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In Ceremony

India will be represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman. He will be accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri: Sources pic.twitter.com/azqtiTwmXz — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)