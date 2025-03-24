Delhi Capitals take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first match of IPL 2025 on Monday, March 24. The DC vs LSG match is set to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025 and fans can watch the DC vs LSG live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch DC vs LSG live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. It is to be noted that IPL 2025 free live streaming on JioHotstar is only available for limited minutes and fans will need a subscription. 'Ab Tu Nahi Hai Na, Toh Milegi' Axar Patel Gives Hilarious Response After Rishabh Pant Asks Him 'Batting Mil Rahi?' in Light-Hearted Banter Ahead of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

2024 wrote two different stories. Now it’s time for a plot twist! 🔄💪🏻#KLRahul and #RishabhPant gear up to face their former sides in what's set to be a blockbuster at Vizag! 🔥#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvLSG | TODAY, 6.30 PM onwards on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/nb7FuVVvil — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 24, 2025

