Delhi Capitals are facing Gujarat Titans in match 7 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 4. The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, having started at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), Star Sports Network is providing live telecast of the match on its channels. Fans, who want to watch live streaming of this contest, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Rishabh Pant Attends Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Pics Go Viral.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Telecast

Gujarat captain #HardikPandya bosses the toss! 😎 His side will field first, so they'll be looking for some early breakthroughs ☠️ Tune-in to #DCvGT at #IPLonStar LIVE on Star Sports Network. #ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/F2OpxMJ8pn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2023

