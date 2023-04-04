Rishabh Pant was seen in the stands as he attended the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4. The injured wicketkeeper batter, who has been ruled out of the tournament, showed support for his side from the sidelines. David Warner is leading Delhi CapuDuring Delhi Capitals' first match, Pant took to social media to react to the franchise's social media post, claiming that he is their 13th man. Also, Delhi Capitals had kept a Rishabh Pant jersey in their dugout during that game. Today, Pant was seen with a walking stick, which he held with his left hand and his injured right knee taped up. A day ago, it was confirmed by the DDCA that Pant would be in attendance during the match, which is Delhi Capitals' first home game this season. DC started their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat to Lucknow Super Giants. Bizarre! David Warner Survives After Ball Hits Stump but Bails Don't Dislodge During DC vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Rishabh Pant Attends DC vs GT Match in Delhi

Rishabh Pant watching Delhi vs Gujarat match from stadium. pic.twitter.com/u4bGOEQaFa — Ranjan (@Ranjan15102004) April 4, 2023

Rishabh Pant in Delhi for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match

Rishabh Pant Enters Stands to Watch DC vs GT Match

Rishabh pant in #DCvsGT match. Get well soon champ 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/6ZD6bjYEm0 — Topper gariki pranamaalu (@T_Gaariki_P) April 4, 2023

Another Pic of Rishabh Pant at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Cricket mera frvt game hai lekin meri ek taang nakli hai #RishabhPant #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/CuK11QMvoo — A B H I 🇮🇳 (@Stupidthinks__) April 4, 2023

