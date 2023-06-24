England and Australia lock horns on Day 3 of a one-off Test match in Women's Ashes 2023 on Saturday, June 24. The day's play is set to get underway at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Sony Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Ashes 2023 in India. Fans who want to watch the live telecast of this match on their TV sets can do so using the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel. Those keen on viewing live streaming of this match would need to tune in to the SonyLIV app and website in order to do so. Jio users can also watch the match live on the JioTV app for free. Annabel Sutherland Smashes Fastest Hundred for Australia in Women’s Tests, Achieves Feat on Day 2 of Women’s Ashes 2023 One-Off Test Match.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Day 3

Presenting the ☝st centurion of the Women's #Ashes 💯 Annabel Sutherland scored a magnificent ton to put 🇦🇺 in the driver's seat in the one-off Test 🏏 Watch Day 3⃣ of #ENGWvsAUSW - 3:30 pm onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/GpbCXfHn1J — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 24, 2023

