In-form batter, Travis Head, brought his A game on Day 3 of the ongoing AUS vs ENG Ashes 3rd Test 2025-26, scoring a scintillating hundred, which came off 146 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes after getting dropped on 99. This was Head's 11th Test ton for Australia, coming in 62 appearances for the Baggy Green. Moreover, this was Head's fourth successive Test ton at Adelaide Oval, making the opener only the second after Michael Clarke to achieve this rare feat. Head is already the leading run-getter in Ashes 2025-26, with 314 runs in three Tests, which include two tons. After reaching his ton, Head kissed the Adelaide pitch as well as part of his celebration. Ashes 3rd Test 2025-26: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Century Stand Keeps England In Hunt, Australia Lose Early Jake Weatherald Wicket at Lunch on Day 3.

Travis Head Slams 11th Test Ton

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