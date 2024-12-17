Day 4 will be crucial for India if they want to survive this Test against Australia, and salvage pride in the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 is being played at The Gabba and starts at 5:20 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar for live streaming viewing option of IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 of BGT 2024 on their app and website, where a pass will be needed. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Allan Border Wonders if Virat Kohli Has ‘Lost That Edge’ Amid Indian Star Batter’s Struggles Against Deliveries Outside Off-Stump.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live

After a rain-hit day 3 of the Gabba test, the action resumes on day 4 of the #ToughestRivalry #AUSvIND! 💪🏏 Cheer on #RohitSharma and co. for victory in the #BorderGavaskarTrophy! 🇮🇳🙌#AUSvINDonStar 3rd Test, Day 4 👉 TUE DEC 17, 5:15 AM! pic.twitter.com/RyFPyek86i — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2024

