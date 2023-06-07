India and Australia meet in the World Test Championship 2023 final at The Oval in London. The day one of IND vs AUS ICC WTC 2023 final will be played on June 07 and the match will start at 03:30 PM IST. Star Sports network will provide live telecast. The IND vs AUS WTC final live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. DD Sports will provide live telecast of WTC 2023 final for DD Free Dish users. Is India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Free Live Streaming Online Available on JioCinema?

WTC 2023 Final Live Telecast on Star Sports

A simple combination of grit & supreme batters like @ShubmanGill is all we need! #India will fight to be CHAMPIONS, to shine on in the glory of the #UltimateTest. 💯🏆 Tune-in to #WTCFinalOnStar Today | 2 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/vs70iwxs7Y — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2023

WTC 2023 Final Live Telecast on DD Sports

The ultimate test 💥 #WTCFinal coming your way from 3 PM onwards… LIVE on DD Sports (free dish) 📺 #WTC23 https://t.co/evw9FzbkTr — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 7, 2023

WTC 2023 Final Live Streaming Online

