India takes on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final will be played at The Oval in London. This is India's second WTC final appearance. In the last WTC final, India lost to New Zealand. The Kiwis became the inaugural champions after winning the match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton by eight wickets. India now will be hoping to clinch the Test mace this time around. Australia, on the other hand, are appearing in their maiden WTC final and will be looking to collect yet another ICC trophy. Meanwhile, if you are wondering if ICC WTC 2023 Final IND vs AUS free live streaming online is available on JioCinema or not, then continue reading to find out all the details. IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of WTC Final 2023 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Three India vs Australia Tests.

The Oval is all set to host the WTC 2023 final with two neutral teams in action. The two teams have played some fascinating Test cricket recently and yet another exciting clash is on cards. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination India goes with. There have been thoughts about handing Test debut to Ishan Kishan while others have been pushing for KS Bharat's inclusion. Australia, on there hand, have more or less settled unit with Josh Hazlewood injured. IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More You Need To Know About India vs Australia World Test Championship Cricket Match in London.

Is IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Free Live Streaming Online Available on JioCinema?

JioCinema provided Indian fans the free live streaming of recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Now fans are looking for IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final free live streaming on JioCinema. Sadly. IND vs AUS Test match won't be available on JioCinema. The live streaming online of IND vs AUS is available of Disney+ Hotstar and fans will have to pay a fee to access the live content. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of the WTC 2023 final and will provide its telecast across its network.

