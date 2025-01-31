Indian national cricket team are gearing up to host the England national cricket team for the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match bi-lateral series. This match is scheduled to be played from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune. India are leading the series 2-1, but a win here will let England draw level. Viewers can watch the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports channels. DD Sports will also provide a free live telecast for IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025. The live streaming of the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in the India vs England T20I series 2025. Jos Buttler Attends Ed Sheeran's Concert in Pune, Exchanges Jerseys With Him; Star Singer Meets England Cricket Team Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 (See Pics).

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details:

It's time for mission 3-1! 🇮🇳🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar 🏏#INDvENGonJioStar 4th T20I 👉 FRI 31 JAN, 6 PM on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports! | #KhelAasmani #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/l1c7vPIh3U — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 31, 2025

