England national cricket team captain Jos Buttler met famous English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in Pune, Maharashtra, a city where England will face India in the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025. Ed Sheeran is on his ongoing India tour and has performed in Pune last. Buttler and Sheeran exchanged jerseys, and the English batter presented him with a jersey of their cricket team, signed by the English cricketers. Sheeran also presented Buttler with a jersey of football club Ipswich Town, with his autograph on it. Jos shared his moment with Ed Sheeran on social media, and said that he now has a 'new football team to support.' The popular singer also met the England cricket team in Pune. A Look at Top Five Batsman With Most Runs Against India in Men’s T20I, From Jos Buttler to Nicholas Pooran, Check Full List.

Jos Buttler and Ed Sheeran Exchange Jerseys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler)

Ed Sheeran Meets England Cricket Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)