The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 is entering its final day, with the fate of the series being decided on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test at The Oval, with England needing 35 runs to win, and claim a 3-1 victory, while India requires four wickets to ensure a 2-2 draw. Action in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5 will get underway at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series in India and fans can watch the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4 and 5 TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast is also available on DD Sports as well. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the IND vs ENG live streaming online on JioHotstar. It is to be noted that viewers can watch IND vs ENG free live streaming online on JioHotstar only for a limited period of time, after which a subscription will be needed. Will It Rain in London During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 5 Live Streaming

The beauty of Test cricket is that it always gives another chance! ❤ Will we see #MohammedSiraj's redemption on Day 5 of the Oval Test? 👀#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 4 | MON, 4th AUG, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/Ic1Ah8bBi9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 4, 2025

