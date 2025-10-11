The India national cricket team sees itself in a dominant position after Day 1, as batters will look to pile on runs and rewrite records when Day 2 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 resumes against the West Indies national cricket team. The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 is being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will commence at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for IND vs WI 2025 in India and will provide all live telecast viewing options of India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2, on Star Sports TV Channels. Likewise, the digital rights of India vs West Indies 2025 are also with Star Sports Network, with live streaming viewing options provided on JioHotstar OTT platform. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 2 online on JioHotstar will require a subscription to catch the full match on its app and website. IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Stumps: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Mammoth Century, Sai Sudharsan's Crafty 87 Power India to Dominant 318/2 in First Innings.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Live Streaming

Making the most of a strong start! 🇮🇳 With Team India in control, @parthiv9 breaks down the 3 key things to expect on Day 2! 💪🏻#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 2 | SAT, 11th OCT, 9 AM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/NiobvMTmZy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 10, 2025

