India continue to be in a dominant position in the India vs West Indies Test series 2025 as they end Day 1 on a strong note. India won the toss and opted to bat first in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They got off to a steady start, although KL Rahul lost his wicket to Jomel Warrican. After that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan stitched a mammoth 193-run partnership, which powered India to a strong position. Sudharsan was dismissed for 87 by Warrican but Jaiswal scored his seventh century and carried on to extend the score further. Jaiswal remained unbeaten at the end of Day 1 on his personal score of 173*. Shubman Gill, the Indian captain, remained unbeaten alongside him as India ended the day with a score of 318/2. Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His Seventh Test Century, Celebrates With Heart Gesture and Flying Kisses During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Stumps

That will be Stumps on Day 1️⃣ 1️⃣7️⃣3️⃣*for Yashasvi Jaiswal 🫡 8️⃣7️⃣ for Sai Sudharsan 👏 3️⃣1️⃣8️⃣/2️⃣ for #TeamIndia Captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will resume proceedings on Day 2. 👍 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/GYLslRzj4G#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/mRdU9jXIy3 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)