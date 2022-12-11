After defeat in the 1st T20I, India Women is all set to continue their quest for comeback in the series as they take on Australia Women in the 2nd T20I at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on December 11, Sunday. Since, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India Women vs Australia Women T20I series, the live telecast will be available for fans in the Star Sports network channels and DD Sports. Fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for live streaming. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Anthem ‘Turn it Up’ by Rapper Rouge Released (Watch Video)

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Detail

A Super Sunday clash featuring the heavyweights of WT20I cricket! 💥 Do you #BelieveInBlue to bag a win in the 2nd Mastercard #INDvAUS Women's T20I?#BlueKnowsNoGender #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7wzdmz7AqW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 11, 2022

