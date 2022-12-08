The Women's T20 World Cup set to be held in February 2023 is knocking at the door and as we build up towards it ICC has released the anthem for the multi nation Women's cricket mega event. The song "Turn It Up" by Rapper Rouge is already catching attention of the fans. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2022: Dominant Australia Women Thrash India Women To Take 1-0 Lead In the Series

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Theme Song Released

Time to #TurnItUp with this brand-new and exclusive ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup anthem from @Rouge_Rapper! Give it a listen and let us know what you think 🔥 ➡️ https://t.co/F78P6lIVnm pic.twitter.com/SXLhUblOjC — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) December 8, 2022

Get ready to #TurnItUp! The 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is here – and it's going to be 🔥 🙌 Buy tickets today: https://t.co/Uxjer05cuB pic.twitter.com/hPhFJo2Tfc — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2022

