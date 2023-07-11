India and Bangladesh women's teams lock horns again in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series, which will be played at the Shere-Bangla-Stadium in Mirpur on July 11. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have a lead in the series after a dominant win in the 1st T20I and they would want to win the affair right today with another quality outing. Unfortunately for fans, there would be no live telecast available for this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch live streaming of this game on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's official YouTube channel for free. IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Spinners Star As India Women Clinch Clinical 7-Wicket Victory.

IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live

India Women’s Tour of Bangladesh 2023 Bangladesh vs India | 2nd T20i Match 🏏 | 11 July, 2023 Watch the Match Live on: https://t.co/LuCEbDdY9H#BCB | #Cricket | #BANWvINDW pic.twitter.com/imkelDgVOz — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)