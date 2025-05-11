India women's national cricket team will meet hosts Sri Lanka women's national cricket team in the final of the ongoing Women's Tri-Nation series 2025 on Sunday, May 11. The IND-W vs SL-W Final 2025 will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for viewing options of the India vs Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation 2025 Final will, unfortunately, have no live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. So, fans in India cannot watch the match on their TV channels. However, fans in India have viewing options of the IND-W vs SL-W Final live streaming on the FanCode app and website, in exchange for a match pass worth 25 INR. IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Series 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Tri-Nation Series Match 7.

IND-W vs SL-W Live

Final Showdown in Colombo 🏏 Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana lead a confident Indian side in pursuit of the crown, aiming to finish the series on a high and bring the trophy home 🏆 Watch it LIVE and exclusive on FanCode | Tomorrow, 10 AM onwards 📱#SLvIND #ODISeries pic.twitter.com/Gjpn6WOJgZ — FanCode (@FanCode) May 10, 2025

