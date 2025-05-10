Despite suffering a big 76-run loss against the South Africa women's national cricket team, hosts Sri Lanka women's national cricket team have successfully entered the grand finale of the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, to face stalwarts India women's national cricket team. The Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 final ODI match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In the group phase, India women have finished at the top slot, while hosts Sri Lanka women secured the second berth. South Africa Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 76 Runs in Tri-Nation Series 2025; Chloe Tryon’s Match-Winning Hat-Trick Stuns Hosts in Colombo.

The Indian women's team played four matches in the group phase, winning three, and losing only one, which was their last meeting with Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka women's team won two and lost two games, winning and losing one game each against the other two contenders India and Sri Lanka. Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 final ODI match, the Women in Blue are fresh with a victory against South Africa, while Sri Lanka are coming after a loss. Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Her Second ODI Century During IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI Match, Powers India Women to 337/9.

IND-W vs SL-W Head-to-Head Record in ODI Matches

India Women and Sri Lanka Women have crossed paths against each other in 34 ODIs. Out of these, India Women have won 30 games, whereas Sri Lanka has managed to secure only three victories, while one game ended in a no-result.

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Key Players

Name Richa Ghosh Inoshi Priyadharshani Harleen Deol Malki Madara Jemimah Rodrigues Sugandika Kumari

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Key Battles

Richa Ghosh, the young keeper-batter has been decent with the bat, especially when the scoreboard requires a boost in the end. Inoshi Priyadharshani must aim to get her out while luring to hit the ball early, otherwise, there can be big trouble for the hosts in the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 final. Harleen Deol has been low on runs, but her first match was effective against the same opponent, hitting 48 not-out. Malki Madara has four wickets in a game this series, in the rest she has none. But, she can actually be used against Deol, targeting her with the pace. Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues scored a brilliant century in the last match against South Africa. She would be looking to fully equip her form but must be aware of Sugandika Kumari, who had been of great trouble for India in the last game, picking four wickets.

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Venue and Match Timing

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Final ODI match in the Women's Tri-Nation series 2025 will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on May 11. The IND-W vs SL-W game has a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately, the broadcast rights of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series have not been acquired in India, hence fans will not have telecast viewing options on TV. However, fans can watch the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 matches featuring Sri Lanka, India, and South Africa Women's national cricket teams on FanCode. Fans can watch IND-W vs SL-W ODI match live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website. Although they can watch the live streaming only in exchange for a subscription pass. Chloe Tryon Takes Hat-Trick, Finishes With Five-Wicket Haul During SL-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI Match.

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Likely Playing XI

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Shuchi Upadhyay.

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshita Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshika Silva, Manudi Nanayakkara, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sungandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoshi Priyadharshani.

