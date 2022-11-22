While Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, the live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only for DD Free Dish users. Yes, no channel is telecasting the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live on DTH like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV or Videocon d2h. So, if you have DD Free Dish you can enjoy live telecast of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live telecast on TV.

IND vs NZ Live Telecast on DD Sports

Game on 🔥 Enjoy the action LIVE on DD Free Dish 📺 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/FIBF7mNUVp — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 22, 2022

