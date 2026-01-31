Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh dismantled the New Zealand batting order in IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals. Arshdeep finished with figures of 5/51, after going wicketless in his first spell as India tried to defend a record-breaking total of 271 at the Greenfield International Stadium. Singh claimed the wickets of Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, and Kyle Jamieson to achieve his second-ever five-wicket haul for India in international cricket. Ishan Kishan Registers Maiden T20I Hundred for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026

Arshdeep Singh Claims Maiden T20I Fifer

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)