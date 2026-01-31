India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan reached a career milestone on 31 January by scoring his maiden T20I hundred for India. Achieving the feat in the ongoing IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026 against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium, Kishan’s explosive maiden century came off 42 balls, which included fours and 10 sixes. In the process, Kishan also completed 1,000 T20I runs for the India national cricket team. The century confirms the 27-year-old’s return to peak form just days before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins. Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Third Indian Batter To Complete 3000 T20I Runs After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.

Maiden T20I Hundred For Ishan Kishan

Maiden T20I HUNDRED! 💯 Ishan Kishan gets there with a MAXIMUM 🥳 He also completes 1000 T20I runs 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/AwZfWUTBGi#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/sxtzixQIYq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2026

