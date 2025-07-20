Ireland women's national cricket team will take on Zimbabwe women's national cricket team in the first T20I of the five-match series on July 20. The Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I 2025 will be held at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin. The first T20I between Ireland Women and Zimbabwe Women will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option is not available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Although fans can watch the Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website. India Women Beat Ireland Women by 304 Runs in IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025; Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal's Centuries Help Women in Blue Clinch Dominant Victory As They Seal 3-0 Series Victory.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I 2025

𝔸 𝕢𝕦𝕚𝕔𝕜 𝕣𝕖𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣! Don't forget to wear your club colours if you're heading to the match today 🙌#LoveCricket #FuelledByCerta ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/lAFQB9FQhF — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 20, 2025

