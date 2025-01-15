The India women's national cricket team crushed the Ireland women's national cricket team by 304 runs in the third ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday. With this victory, the Smriti Mandhana-led India whitewashed Gaby Lewis' Ireland 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. The Women in Blue also recorded their biggest-ever win in the ODIs till now. Batting first, the Women in Blue smashed the highest team total (men's and women's) in the ODI format. The hosts hammered 435-5 in 50 overs. Stand-in captain Mandhana scored 135 off 80 balls, whereas Pratika Rawal top-scored with 154 runs off 129 balls. Richa Ghosh played a superb knock of 59 runs. While chasing 436, Ireland never looked comfortable against the strong Indian bowling attack. Opener Sarah Forbes played a fighting knock of 41, but the visitors were bundled out for 131 runs and suffered a one-sided defeat. For India, Tanuja Kanwar and Deepti Sharma bagged two wickets apiece. School Girls Chant ‘Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Smriti Bhabhi Jaisi Ho’ for Smriti Mandhana During IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 in Rajkot, Video Goes Viral.

A Comprehensive Victory for India Women against Ireland Women

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)