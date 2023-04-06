Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to reignite an epic rivalry in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 6. The match between these two teams will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights of IPL 2023 and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match, on the JioCinema app and website for free. Rajasthan Royals Admin Beautifully Shuts Down Troll Who Called ‘RR and PBKS Irrelevant Teams in IPL’.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming

KKR vs RCB Live Telecast

A historic rivalry will be rekindled at the Eden Gardens! Can #Kolkata overcome the #Bangalore challenge? Tune-in to #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/MO3scehYa5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 6, 2023

