Rajasthan Royals is well known for popular social media content. Their social media activity is well accounted amongst the fans and they deliver engaging and fun content all over the year. This time as Rajasthan Royals played their second match of IPL 2023, their first home game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium at Guwahati, the RR admin gave a fitting reply to one of the trolls making disrespectful comments on Twitter. RR vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal Achieve Landmarks in Guwahati's First-Ever IPL Match.

A troll shared a picture of some empty stand during the game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, which was also the first home game of RR in the season, highlighting some of the empty stands and the upper tier and called the Inaugural season champions and opposition Punjab Kings ' Irrelevant in IPL'. He supported his statement saying that this is the reason the TV broadcasters shows the highlights of popular franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians, who have significant superstar names to attract eyeballs. To this the RR admin gave a fitting reply of 'OK, sharing the picture of a full stand, highlighting it with a love sign, which shut the troll down completely.

Rajasthan Royals Admin Beautifully Shuts Down Troll

IPL fever has taken over the cricket fans all over the nation. The craze for the mega T20 league among fans is unmatchable and as a result the BCCI and the IPL governing committee has decided to spread the game pan India. With only 10 teams in the league, each of them playing the home games at their own city, it is difficult for fans across the nation to enjoy the matches live. So, this time two teams Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will play two home games each in Guwahati and Dharamsala respectively. IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Nathan Ellis Star in Punjab Kings' Five-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium of Guwahati on April 5, Wednesday. Punjab Kings put a big total on board thanks to the performances of Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan. During chase, Rajasthan Royals competed hard but a stutter in the middle from Devdutt Padikkal made sure they don't cross the finishing line despite appreciable effort from youngster Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer at the end.

