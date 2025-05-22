Former two-time champions Lahore Qalandars will take on one-time winner Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2025 Eliminator match on Thursday, May 22. The Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 Eliminator will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there would be no PSL 2025 live telecast nor PSL 2025 live streaming viewing options in India, with Sony and FanCode opting against broadcasting the competition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sports Central YouTube has also been blocked by the Government of India, which used to provide free online streaming of PSL 2024-25 matches in India. So, fans will have no live streaming or live telecast viewing options for the LQ vs KK PSL 2025 Eliminator match. Lahore Qalandars Rope In Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for PSL 2025 Playoffs.

LQ vs KK PSL 2025 Eliminator Live Streaming

As the sun☀️ dips below the horizon, the battle for PSL supremacy intensifies. Only 4 matches remain to determine who will lift the coveted trophy and etch their names in cricketing history. #HBLPSLX | #CatchEveryMatch | #DontStopStreaming | #tapmad pic.twitter.com/pdk3cPXoit — tapmad (@tapmadtv) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)