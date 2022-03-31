Lucknow Super Giants would face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Thursday, March 31. The match would be played at the Brabourne Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of this game. Disney+ Hotstar app would provide live streaming of the game.

See Details:

When it's the Challengers ⚔️ the defending Champions, be prepared for a 💥 battle! @LucknowIPL or @ChennaiIPL - who will pick up their 1st #TATAIPL win in #LSGvCSK? #YehAbNormalHai | Star Sports 1/1HD/1Hindi/1HD Hindi/Select 1/Select 1HD/Gold 2/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MMqEaqpRor — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)