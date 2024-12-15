The first match of the inaugural ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 will be played between Malaysia Women U19 and Sri Lanka Women U19 teams on December 15. The MAS-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match will be held at Bayuemas Oval and start at 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time) IST. Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights for the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to watch the MAS-W U19 vs SL-W U19 live telecast viewing option. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Malaysia Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. India's Squad for ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

Malaysia vs Sri Lanka Women's U19 Live

Here are the broadcast and streaming details of #ACCWomensU19AsiaCup as the action goes live across the world! #ACC pic.twitter.com/xAe5ERIfo9 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 13, 2024

