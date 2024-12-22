Rising opener Gongadi Trisha played a match-winning knock of 52 off 47, which helped the India women's U19 cricket team to defend 118 runs in the grand finale of the ACC Women’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 against the Bangladesh women's U19 cricket team. Niki Prasad-led India won the inaugural edition by 41 runs on December 22. After the match, Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards for her tremendous display with the bat throughout the tournament. The right-handed batter smashed 159 runs in five outings at an astounding average of 53.00, including two half-centuries. India Win ACC Women’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024; Defeat Bangladesh in Inaugural Edition by 41 Runs To Clinch Trophy.

Gongadi Trisha Bags Player of the Series Award

