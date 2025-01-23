Sri Lanka Women's U19 cricket team player Limansa Thilakarathna was born on April 9, 2008. She is the daughter of legendary cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan. The rising women cricketer is playing for her nation in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. In the ongoing tournament, Tillakaratne Dilshan's daughter Limansa has taken 6 wickets in three matches. Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) uploaded a video of Limansa Thilakarathna where she talked about her dad. Limansa said her dad created the famous 'Dil-Scoop' shot. India Women U19 Enter Super Six of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025; Beat Sri Lanka Women U19 by 60 Runs as Gongadi Trisha Stars with Bat, Collective Bowling Efforts Help Women in Blue To Register An Easy Win.

Limansa Thilakarathna Talks About Her Dad

