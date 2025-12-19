Yet to face a defeat in the tournament, the India U19 cricket team will lock horns against its neighbours, the Sri Lanka U19 cricket team, in the semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025. The IND U19 vs SL U19 U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Semifinal match will be played at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai and start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India and will provide telecast of IND U19 vs SL U19 viewing options on Sony Ten TV channels. Fans in India can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 semifinal match. Abhigyan Kundu Becomes First Indian Batter To Score Double-History in Youth ODI, Achieves Feat During IND U19 vs MAL U19 U-19 Asia Cup 2025.

IND U19 vs SL U19 Live Streaming

Undefeated India takes on the spirited Lions tomorrow in what’s set to be a cracker of a fixture. Who will make it to the Grand Finale? 🇮🇳🇱🇰#DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/dZtcyF1nxS — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 18, 2025

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