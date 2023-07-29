In race to the final, Texas Super Kings will be going up against MI New York in Challenger clash of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 on Saturday, July 29. The Grand Prairie Stadium will host this contest which is scheduled to get underway at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and the live telecast of this game will be available on Sports 18 1 channel. Fans who are keen on watching live streaming of this match in India, can do so on the JioCinema app and website.

MINY vs TSK MLC 2023 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Only 1️⃣ spot left to fill in 😯 Guesses for tonight's result???#MLCPLayoffs pic.twitter.com/lqTiuAmxfg — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)