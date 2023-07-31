We are one step away from deciding the title winners of the inaugural MLC as Seattle Orcas take on MI New York on July 30, Sunday (July 31 in India), at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Given Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the T20 extravaganza, Indian fans can tune in to Sports18 Network to watch the live telecast of the upcoming match. Also, SOR vs MINY will be live-streamed in JioCinema App and website for free. Thus, fans can catch all the live coverage pertaining to the game without paying any subscription charge. Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo Involved in Hilarious Banter Post MI New York vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2023 Challenger Match (Watch Video).

MLC 2023 Final Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Buckle your seatbelts, the inaugural #MajorLeagueCricket Championship Final is going to be a crazy and amazing ride!!! 🏏 🎉 🏟️ 🇺🇸 Seattle Orcas 🆚 MI New York Tonight @ 7:30pm CDT#MLCFinal pic.twitter.com/sDMICwBfv7 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 30, 2023

