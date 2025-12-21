Thanks to a marvellous unbeaten hundred from Kavem Hodge and other batters rallying around, West Indies have managed to bring down New Zealand's lead below 200, and will look to further cut down the deficit when Day 4 resumes. The NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025 is being played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Day 4 starting at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs WI 2025 series, and fans can watch the NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs WI live streaming, but either a match pass or a tour pass would be needed. NZ vs WI, 3rd Test 2025: Tom Latham, Devon Conway Register Best Opening Partnership by Kiwi Pair in Format History

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 Live Streaming

History repeats itself for Devon Conway ⭐🇳🇿 A second Test double 💯 after his first one on debut 4️⃣ years ago - another masterclass ✨ Watch #NZvWI, 3rd Test - Day 3, 3:30 AM onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 🏏 pic.twitter.com/sWyXA6EXcW — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 19, 2025

