Afghanistan's Faisal Shinozada stole the spotlight during the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India, underway in Harare. The 17-year-old batting sensation struck a commanding century at the Harare Sports Club, reaching the milestone in just 86 balls, which saw the young batter bring out Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 'SIUU' celebration. that quickly went viral. Shinozada's innings featured 14 boundaries and showcased a level of composure that has seen him overtake the field to become the tournament's leading run-scorer. Shinozada’s form has been the backbone of their campaign with over 400+ runs. Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.

Faisal Shinozada Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo's SIUUU Celebration

Moments when Faisal Shinozada reached his second ton 💯 of the ongoing #U19WorldCup, what a player!#INDvAFG #U19worldcup2026 pic.twitter.com/aKNuhPQmA7 — Bashir Gharwal غروال (@bashir_gharwall) February 4, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

