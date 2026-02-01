Rare in Cricket! Corbin Bosch Runs With Broken Bat, Results in One-Short Run During SA vs WI 3rd T20I 2026

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The SA vs WI 3rd T20I 2026 was marked by a rarity in cricket involving all-rounder Corbin Bosch, whose bat split in two during the final over's climax, with South Africa needing 9 off 2. Facing Shamar Joseph, Bosch attempted a heave over long-on, but his bat broke upon impact, with the handle remaining in his hands and the blade dangling by a thread. Rovman Powell dropped the catch, allowing the batters to attempt a double. However, umpires ruled a short run after replays showed Bosch failed to ground the handle of his bat behind the crease at the non-striker’s end before turning. South Africa went on to lose the contest by six runs, needing an impossible 8 off 1. PAK vs AUS: Cameron Green's 'Chucking' Gesture Ignites Debate Over Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Action.

Corbin Bosch Bizarre Short Run

South Africa needed 9 off 2 balls. Corbin Bosch broke his bat going for a boundary. They ran 2 but Bosch had to stretch his arm with a broken bat, carrying the handle in the other hand. It ends up being a short run and SA left with 8 to get off the last ball. Hilariously… pic.twitter.com/ch0Qw2iTEl — Shubh Agarwal (@shubh_chintak) January 31, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).