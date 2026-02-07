Shimron Hetmyer complemented his batting masterclass with a moment of fielding brilliance, pulling off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss George Munsey during the WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026 match. Dubbed already as a Catch of the Tournament, stationed in the deep, Hetmyer sprinted to his right and launched into a full-stretch dive as his hand snatched the ball out of thin air inches off the ground, to send back Munsey, who scored 19 off 15, handing Shamar Joseph his maiden wicket in the competition. West Indies vs Scotland Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 2

Shimron Hetmyer Pulls Off Stunning Catch

“You CANNOT do that, Shimron Hetmyer!” 🚀 A sensational moment in the field, and the West Indies’ celebration says it all 💪 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/GKcXaJHm9F pic.twitter.com/GaiH4KdEuL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 7, 2026

