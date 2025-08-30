The sixth match of the ongoing Nordic T20I Cup 2025 will be played between the Germany women's national cricket team and the Norway women's national cricket team on August 30. The Germany Women vs Norway Women will be held at the Albertslund Cricket Club, Copenhagen and will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Germany Women vs Norway Women Nordic Cup T20I 2025 live streaming was originally set to be available on FanCode, but they have recently pulled out of the deal due to internal problems. Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Germany Women vs Norway Women Nordic Cup T20I 2025 is unavailable in India. We will provide an update as soon as any information is available. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

Nordic Cup T20I 2025 Starts On August 29

Bi-lateral/Multi-nation Events Starting Today, 29th August 2025. Pics Courtesy Emirates Cricket and Cricket Hungary. #CzarsportzNews East Europe Cup: https://t.co/CocXgDsrWL Switzerland Men's Tour of Guernsey: https://t.co/0HxDI9Rs0E Women's Nordic Cup: https://t.co/OS4r1qVD6g… pic.twitter.com/NEC16atCq2 — Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World (@Emerging98) August 29, 2025

