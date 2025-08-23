The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 edition will be played from September 30 to November 2. The 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup will see 31 blockbuster matches, including 28 group stage matches. The showpiece tournament will see eight teams – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa – fight with each other for the elusive title. India Set To Face Pakistan in High-Stakes Clash at ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on October 5 in Colombo.

The Australia women's national cricket team are the defending champion of the Women's ODI World Cup. Australia women defeated the England women's national cricket team in the 2021/22 edition grand finale to clinch a record-breaking seventh Women's ODI World Cup trophy. The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 edition will be played in a round-robin format. The top four sides will progress to the semi-finals, followed by the final.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Timing (In IST) September 30, Tuesday India v Sri Lanka Guwahati 3:00 PM October 1, Wednesday Australia v New Zealand Indore 3:00 PM October 2, Thursday Bangladesh v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 3, Friday England v South Africa Guwahati 3:00 PM October 4, Saturday Australia v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 5, Sunday India v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 6, Monday New Zealand v South Africa Indore 3:00 PM October 7, Tuesday England v Bangladesh Guwahati 3:00 PM October 8, Wednesday Australia v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 9, Thursday India v South Africa Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM October 10, Friday New Zealand v Bangladesh Guwahati 3:00 PM October 11, Saturday England v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 12, Sunday India v Australia Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM October 13, Monday South Africa v Bangladesh Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM October 14, Tuesday New Zealand v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 15, Wednesday England v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 16, Thursday Australia v Bangladesh Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM October 17, Friday South Africa v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 18, Saturday New Zealand v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 19, Sunday India v England Indore 3:00 PM October 20, Monday Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM October 21, Tuesday South Africa v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 22, Wednesday Australia v England Indore 3:00 PM October 23, Thursday India v New Zealand Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM October 24, Friday Pakistan v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 25, Saturday Australia v South Africa Indore 3:00 PM October 26, Sunday England v New Zealand Visakhapatnam 11:00 AM October 26, Sunday India v Bangladesh Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM October 29, Wednesday Semi-final 1 Guwahati/Colombo 3:00 PM October 30, Thursday Semi-final 2 Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM November 2, Sunday Final Navi Mumbai/Colombo 3:00 PM

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Venue

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted in India and Sri Lanka. Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Navi Mumbai will host Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches in India. In Sri Lanka, Colombo has been allotted to host the Pakistan national cricket team matches. If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals or finals, Colombo will host Women in Green matches.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Squads

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Revised Schedule: DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium as One of the Five Venues (See Full List of Fixtures).

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

Australia: Squad yet to be announced

Bangladesh: Squad yet to be announced

New Zealand: Squad yet to be announced

Pakistan: Squad yet to be announced

South Africa: Squad yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be announced

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India

The official live streaming rights of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 are yet to be announced in India.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India

The official broadcasting rights of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 are yet to be announced in India.

