The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 edition will be played from September 30 to November 2. The 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup will see 31 blockbuster matches, including 28 group stage matches. The showpiece tournament will see eight teams – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa – fight with each other for the elusive title. India Set To Face Pakistan in High-Stakes Clash at ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on October 5 in Colombo.
The Australia women's national cricket team are the defending champion of the Women's ODI World Cup. Australia women defeated the England women's national cricket team in the 2021/22 edition grand finale to clinch a record-breaking seventh Women's ODI World Cup trophy. The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 edition will be played in a round-robin format. The top four sides will progress to the semi-finals, followed by the final.
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Timing (In IST)
|September 30, Tuesday
|India v Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 1, Wednesday
|Australia v New Zealand
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 2, Thursday
|Bangladesh v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 3, Friday
|England v South Africa
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 4, Saturday
|Australia v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 5, Sunday
|India v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 6, Monday
|New Zealand v South Africa
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 7, Tuesday
|England v Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 8, Wednesday
|Australia v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 9, Thursday
|India v South Africa
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM
|October 10, Friday
|New Zealand v Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 11, Saturday
|England v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 12, Sunday
|India v Australia
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM
|October 13, Monday
|South Africa v Bangladesh
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM
|October 14, Tuesday
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 15, Wednesday
|England v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 16, Thursday
|Australia v Bangladesh
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM
|October 17, Friday
|South Africa v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 18, Saturday
|New Zealand v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 19, Sunday
|India v England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 20, Monday
|Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|October 21, Tuesday
|South Africa v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 22, Wednesday
|Australia v England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 23, Thursday
|India v New Zealand
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|October 24, Friday
|Pakistan v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 25, Saturday
|Australia v South Africa
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 26, Sunday
|England v New Zealand
|Visakhapatnam
|11:00 AM
|October 26, Sunday
|India v Bangladesh
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|October 29, Wednesday
|Semi-final 1
|Guwahati/Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 30, Thursday
|Semi-final 2
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|November 2, Sunday
|Final
|Navi Mumbai/Colombo
|3:00 PM
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Venue
The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted in India and Sri Lanka. Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Navi Mumbai will host Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches in India. In Sri Lanka, Colombo has been allotted to host the Pakistan national cricket team matches. If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals or finals, Colombo will host Women in Green matches.
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Squads
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Revised Schedule: DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium as One of the Five Venues (See Full List of Fixtures).
Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
Australia: Squad yet to be announced
Bangladesh: Squad yet to be announced
New Zealand: Squad yet to be announced
Pakistan: Squad yet to be announced
South Africa: Squad yet to be announced
Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be announced
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India
The official live streaming rights of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 are yet to be announced in India.
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India
The official broadcasting rights of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 are yet to be announced in India.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).