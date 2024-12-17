New Zealand will continue to extend their dominance over England in the 3rd Test as Day 4 starts at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, December 17. The NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 4 will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Chasing a massive 658, England have been reduced to 18/2 already and New Zealand will now look to take some more wickets and hopefully finish the game on Day 4 itself. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the NZ vs ENG Test series and fans can watch Day 4 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option, can tune in to the SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video apps and websites to watch NZ vs ENG live streaming. But subscriptions on these platforms will be needed to do so. NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Reacts on Missing Out on 100 Sixes in Test Cricket, Says ‘Sorry To Disappoint’.

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024

The 3rd Test promises an epic showdown ⚔ Can 🇳🇿 salvage pride, or will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 register a clean sweep? 🏏 🧐#SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/94UPGR7ttp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 13, 2024

