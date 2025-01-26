Day 1 witnessed 20 wickets fall, will Day 2 see batters come into their own and leave a mark in the ongoing PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025. The PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 starts at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), which is being played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Unfortunately, due to the absence of any live broadcaster the PAK vs WI Test series will not have a telecast viewing option in India. However, fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 2. PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025: West Indies Take Nine-Run Lead After 20 Wickets Fall on Day 1.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Live

Multan: Noman’s Land 💪 A historic feat for Noman Ali, as he becomes the first Pakistan spinner to get a hat-trick in Test cricket 👏🏻#PAKvWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/zEsVj5F3o4 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 25, 2025

