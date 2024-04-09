Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad have won two matches from four games so far in the IPL 2024 season. But due to a better run-rate SunRisers Hyderabad occupy the fourth spot in the standings. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their positions in the points table early in the season. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Mullanpur in Mohali and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Fans can watch LSG vs GT IPL 2024 live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of LSG vs GT is also available on the JioCinema App and website. Former SRH Head Coach Brian Lara Wishes For A Century From Abhishek Sharma in IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live

Celebrating this festive season with 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 in Mullanpur!🤩 Get your jerseys out #OrangeArmy, as we gear up to #PlayWithFire yet again 🔥#PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/W8Qg7mq2Oh — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2024

