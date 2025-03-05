The South Africa national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team will clash-off on March 5 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final game. The SA vs NZ semi-final match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partners of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are JioStar Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Sports 18 1 TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of SA vs NZ Champions Trophy semi-final 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website. South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final, Lahore Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SA vs NZ Gaddafi Stadium.

South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live:

𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐖𝐂 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢-𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬? 🥶 Can the Proteas turn the tide this time & rewrite history? 🤔#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar Semi-Final 2 👉 #SAvNZ | TODAY, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1! pic.twitter.com/zY3L24sMOF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)