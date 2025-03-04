The South Africa national cricket team will take on the New Zealand national cricket team in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The much-awaited clash between South Africa and New Zealand will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5. The South Africa vs New Zealand match will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). South Africa are coming into the contest after thrashing the England national cricket team by seven wickets in their final Group B match in the eight-nation tournament. New Zealand, on the other hand, suffered a comprehensive defeat against the Indian national cricket team in their final Group A match. South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of SA vs NZ Matches Ahead of Semi-Final Match in CT 2025.

The South Africa national cricket team finished at the top in Group B standings of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In three matches, South Africa won two games, and their one clash against Australia was washed out due to rain. New Zealand finished in second place in the Group A points table. The Black Caps won two games out of three they played.

Lahore Weather Live Updates

The South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final clash will be played in Lahore on March 5. As per the widget above, there is no chance of rain prediction throughout the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash. The temperature is expected to stay around 18 to 22 degrees Celsius. The temperature is expected to drop down in the evening to 16 degrees Celsius.

Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a batting-friendly track. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards in Lahore during the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash. Pacers get some seam movement during the evening. For spinners, there is some assistance from the pitch. A high-scoring encounter is expected on the cards in Lahore.

