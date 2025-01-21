The Sri Lanka U-19 Women’s team will be looking to continue their form in the ongoing ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 campaign when they go up against the West Indies U-19 Women’s team on Tuesday, January 21. SL-W U19 vs WI-W U19 match will be played at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur and will commence at 08:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans will be able to watch SL-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Women’s T20I match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Old Video of Dinesh Chandimal's Six Against Mitchell Starc Hitting Passerby Outside Galle International Cricket Stadium Goes Viral Ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 Test Series.

Sri Lanka Women U19 Beat Malaysia Women U19 by 139 Runs

History made! Sri Lanka U19 Women dominate with a 139 run win, bowling Malaysia out for just 23! 🏏🇱🇰#U19WorldCup #SriLankaCricket pic.twitter.com/2JN6YLk8Ib— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 19, 2025

