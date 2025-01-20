Nigeria U19 Women's National Cricket Team batted first after the match started with a delay. The T20 match was restricted to 13-over per side after rain played spoilsport. NIG-W U19 scored 65/6 while batting first in 13 overs. New Zealand U19 Women's National Cricket Team were unable to chase the target in given overs and fell short of a couple of runs. Nigeria Women U19 secured a couple of points after a two-run win via the DLS method to go on top of Group C standings in ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025. ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Thrash Hosts Malaysia by 139 Runs.

Nigeria Women U19 Beat New Zealand Women U19

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)