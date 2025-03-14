In the second semifinal of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 league match, table-toppers Sri Lanka and West Indies will lock horns. The Sri Lanka vs West Indies IML 2025 match will be played on March 14 and be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, starting at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide SL vs WI match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters IMLT20 2025 match on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. IML 2025: Yuvraj Singh Smashes 7 Sixes As India Masters Thrash Australia Masters in Semifinals by 94 Runs To Enter Final

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, IML 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)