Massive sixes have become a norm of the game, irrespective of the format, especially in the past few years! And one such big six from the bat of Dinesh Chandimal had hit a passerby who was walking outside the Galle International Cricket Stadium. This happened in 2022 when Australia toured Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. In the second Test, the right-handed Chandimal unleashed a big hit off Mitchell Starc's bowling, sending the ball way outside the stadium and onto a young man walking outside the ground. The video of this has gone viral ahead of the SL vs AUS 2025 Test series, which starts on January 29. SL vs AUS 2025: Sri Lanka Adds Extra ODI to Australia’s Upcoming Tour Schedule.

Old Video of Dinesh Chandimal's Six Hitting Passerby Goes Viral

One Massive Hit, A Lifetime Memory! 💥 Dinesh Chandimal’s epic six vs Australia at GICS! 🏏🔥 #DineshChandimal #SLvsAUS pic.twitter.com/hnkYTEmnfv — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)